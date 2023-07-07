New Device To Improve Women’s Reproductive Healthcare

FlexiGyn, A newly developed battery-powered, portable handheld device is set to transform the way gynaecologists diagnose and treat women’s uterine problems. This innovative device aims to replace anesthetics and other expensive equipment typically used in the process, improving women’s access to reproductive healthcare, especially in remote areas.

Revolutionizing Traditional Hysteroscopy Systems

Traditional hysteroscopy systems often cause discomfort for patients due to their rigid nature, requiring additional bulky equipment for visualization. In contrast, the revolutionary FlexiGyn features a flexible scope with a built-in light and camera, providing a more comfortable and efficient experience for both patients and healthcare providers.

Invention by Biomedical Engineer Edmund Wessels Earns Prestigious Africa Prize

The invention of FlexiGyn has garnered recognition for biomedical engineer Edmund Wessels, who was awarded the prestigious 2023 Africa Prize by the Royal Academy of Engineering. The prize also recognized Ugandan Electrical Engineer Anatoli Kirigwajo for his Engineering Innovation.

Bringing Healthcare to Women’s Doorsteps

Edmund Wessels, along with his co-founder Chris Meunier, aims to bring healthcare directly to women, precisely when and where they need it. FlexiGyn’s portability, intuitiveness, and user-friendly design allow gynaecologists to provide quality screenings and timely interventions regardless of the patient’s location or the availability of medical infrastructure. Moreover, the device is specifically designed to minimize discomfort during the process.

Integrated Software Solutions for Optimal Patient Care

In addition to the hardware, Wessels and his team are developing integrated software solutions that seamlessly connect the FlexiGyn device with existing medical practice systems. This integration allows for improved collaboration between obstetricians, gynaecologists, and general practitioners, ultimately increasing the frequency of diagnoses. The software will also streamline patient scheduling, electronic health record synchronization, and AI-assisted diagnosis, significantly enhancing efficiency and the overall quality of care.

Africa Prize Win Spurs Innovation in Women’s Healthcare

Edmund Wessels expresses his excitement for the future, stating, “Winning the Africa Prize strengthens our commitment to making women’s healthcare convenient and accessible. Increased visibility will inspire others to innovate in this space, addressing the needs of those who require it the most.”

The Africa Prize: Supporting and Upscaling Engineering Innovation

The Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation, founded by the Royal Academy of Engineering in the UK, stands as the continent’s most prominent prize dedicated to supporting and expanding engineering innovation. With a nine-year track record of identifying successful engineering entrepreneurs, the program has already supported over 130 entrepreneurs across 20 African countries since its inception in 2014.