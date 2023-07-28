Explore 9 Exciting Options with the New Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the latest flagship models from Apple, featuring a new design, a powerful A16 chip, a 120Hz ProMotion display, and an improved camera system. But one of the most interesting features of these devices is the Action button, a new physical button that replaces the Ring/Silent switch on the side of the phone.

According to macrumors.com, the Action button allows users to quickly access various functions and settings without unlocking the device or opening an app. Users can customize the Action button to perform different actions according to their preferences and needs.

Here are 9 options that users can choose from:

• Accessibility: Access various accessibility features, such as VoiceOver, Zoom, AssistiveTouch, and more.

• Shortcuts: Run any shortcut created or downloaded from the Shortcuts app, such as sending a message, playing a playlist, or controlling smart home devices.

• Silent Mode: Toggle silent mode on or off, which mutes or unmutes the ringer and alerts.

• Camera: Launch the Camera app and/or take a photo or video with a single press.

• Flashlight: Turn on or off the flashlight on the back of the device.

• Focus: Activate or deactivate a Focus mode.

• Magnifier: Activate the Magnifier app to use the iPhone’s camera as a magnifying glass to zoom in on small text or objects.

• Translate: Launch the Translate app and start a conversation or text translation with a single press.

• Voice Memos: Start or stop recording a voice memo with the Voice Memos app.

To customize the Action button, users need to go to Settings > Action Button and select the option they want. Users can also change the option by long pressing the Action button on the home screen.

The Action button is a convenient and versatile feature that makes the iPhone 15 Pro more user-friendly and customizable. It is one of the reasons why the iPhone 15 Pro is one of the best smartphones of 2023.