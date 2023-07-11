Schneider Electric enhances energy and automation training with NRF and UJ

Schneider Electric, the leading force in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, recently solidified its commitment to collaboration by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the National Research Foundation (NRF) and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) during the notable France Alumni Day.

This event, held in partnership with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) at the French Embassy in Tshwane, coincided with the visit of H.E. Ms Catherine Colonna, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs to South Africa.

At the event, Devan Pillay, cluster president of Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric, signed the respective MOUs with Dr Aldo Stroebel, Executive Director: Strategic Partnerships, National Research Foundation, and Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi, Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University of Johannesburg.

Pillay expressed, “Our cooperation with the NRF and UJ aims to strengthen Schneider Electric’s efforts in providing critical access to research, innovation, and education in the fields of energy and automation. We are excited to collaborate with two esteemed research and education institutions in the country, which brings us one step closer to our objective of training one million people globally by 2025.”

Schneider Electric’s partnership with both the NRF and UJ reaffirms the company’s commitment to empowering the youth of South Africa by offering valuable skills, knowledge transfer, and practical training opportunities.

Moreover, the MOUs aim to fortify ongoing research and innovation in the field of energy, establishing a solid foundation for a skilled workforce of the future. Additionally, these agreements could serve as innovative funding mechanisms to advance research and education in the energy field, while creating cutting-edge research platforms.