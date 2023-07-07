MVola achieves milestone: 1st Indian Ocean FinTech to attain B Corp Certification

MVola, the pioneering FinTech company in Madagascar, proudly announces its international B Corp certification, making it the first company in the Indian Ocean region and the second FinTech company in Africa to achieve this prestigious recognition.

Solidifying Commitment to Financial Inclusion

This certification reflects MVola’s unwavering commitment, which dates back to 2010, to providing affordable and high-quality financial services while making a positive impact on society and the environment.

Louis-Olivier Favot, CEO of MVola, emphasizes, “This B Corp certification reinforces MVola’s commitment to providing quality financial services to the entire Malagasy population. We are very proud to work every day towards achieving more inclusive finance that meets the highest international standards, while continuing to prioritize social, societal, and environmental impact at the core of our business model.”

Recognizing Excellence in Social and Environmental Performance

The B Corp certification, awarded by B Lab, an independent international organization, rigorously evaluates companies based on strict criteria, serving as a global benchmark for companies dedicated to making a difference.

As the only certification that comprehensively assesses a company’s social and environmental performance across all dimensions, B Corp evaluates companies based on the five pillars of the B Impact Assessment tool, including governance, community, employees, and the environment.

Micael Noguero, B Lab’s representative in the Indian Ocean region, affirms, “MVola’s certification represents a significant milestone for the development of the Indian Ocean region. Having financial services that achieve the highest level of social and environmental responsibility reassures us that the growth of this economic engine will benefit everyone.”

Driving Equitable Access to Financial Services

MVola has successfully met the rigorous requirements and distinguished itself through sustainable and responsible business practices. This certification further strengthens MVola’s mission to ensure equitable access to essential financial services for all individuals in Madagascar.

With its B Corp certification, MVola sets a remarkable example in the region, inspiring other companies to prioritize social impact, environmental sustainability, and financial inclusion.