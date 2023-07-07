Vodacom Earns the Title of ‘Best in Test’ in Independent Umlaut Ranking

The latest biannual network report by the independent benchmarking organization umlaut, part of Accenture, has ranked Vodacom as the ‘Best in Test’ among its competitors.

Vodacom achieved the highest scores in reliability, data services, and crowdsourced quality. This accomplishment is a testament to Vodacom’s unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled connectivity to its valued customers. It further reinforces the company’s purpose of connecting South Africans to a better future.

Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom South Africa, expressed his pride in achieving this remarkable milestone, stating: “We are honored to be acknowledged as South Africa’s most reliable network.

This achievement reflects the tireless efforts of our dedicated teams and the substantial investments we have made over the years to enhance our network infrastructure and provide even greater value to our customers.”

Earlier this year, Vodacom made a pledge at the South Africa Investment Conference to invest R60 billion in capital investment in the country over the next five years. This commitment follows their successful fulfillment of the promise to invest R50 billion over a five-year period in 2018.

These investments have and will contribute significantly to enhancing network resilience in South Africa, ensuring customers remain connected even during load shedding. Vodacom’s efforts also involve expanding 4G and 5G coverage to more areas of the country and meeting the growing demand for affordable connectivity.

“At Vodacom, we understand the critical importance of seamless mobile connectivity in today’s digital age for our customers, regardless of their location. Whether at work, at home, or on the road, customers can rely on us to deliver reliable and high-quality network services. This reinforces our ambition to provide exceptional services that empower customers and drive economic growth nationwide,” added Mdlalose.

The umlaut report reveals that Vodacom South Africa received the highest overall reliability score, earning 401 out of 493 points.

This signifies that customers experience the most reliable network connection for both voice and data services, ensuring a consistent user experience throughout the country.

In terms of key performance indicators derived from crowdsourced samples, Vodacom outperformed its competitors in broadband coverage, including coverage reach and quality.

It also excelled in basic internet download speeds and latency for OTT voice and gaming services. Additionally, Vodacom received the highest score for high-definition voice services based on the crowdsourced samples.

“Over the past few years, we have made substantial investments in upgrading and expanding our mobile network to provide an enhanced customer experience both now and in the future. We were the first network to introduce 5G in South Africa, and we continue to broaden coverage, increase speeds, improve network quality, and address communication costs. Through these efforts, we aim to enable more citizens to access the benefits of connectivity and bridge the digital divide,” said Mdlalose.

This accolade reaffirms Vodacom’s commitment to utilizing technology for the betterment of people, the planet, and the possibilities it brings. By delivering high-quality connectivity that customers can rely on, Vodacom is fulfilling its mission to connect communities and create a brighter future.