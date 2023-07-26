JSE and Big xyt Partner on New Joint Venture

In a strategic collaboration, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has joined forces with big xyt, a prominent global independent provider of smart data and analytics solutions, to establish big xyt ecosystems.

This joint venture culminates in the formation of a new company called big xyt ecosystems, which aims to offer the groundbreaking Trade Explorer data analytics solution to global stock exchanges and their ecosystems.

The Introduction of JSE Trade Explorer Analytics Offering

Back in May 2022, the JSE and big xyt made an exciting announcement of their partnership to introduce an analytics offering known as JSE Trade Explorer.

This new offering specifically caters to trading participants in the exchange’s cash equity and ETF markets. The target audience includes exchange members, their clients, and issuers, all of whom will benefit from sophisticated analytics tools provided by the platform.

Empowering Trading Venues with Data Analytics Solutions

big xyt ecosystems’ innovative platform empowers trading venues to distribute data analytics solutions directly to their respective customers within their ecosystems. By delivering the service through hosted web services, the platform ensures rapid time-to-market and cost-effectiveness.

Users gain access to a comprehensive set of analytics tools, allowing them to gain insights into market liquidity, quality and flows, market share, business concentration, execution performance, as well as tools for analyzing trading patterns and making pre-trade decisions.

Leila Fourie, JSE Group CEO, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of a high-quality and user-friendly market data offering for global exchanges.

The implementation of analytics solutions further cements JSE’s position as a center of innovation for financial markets not only in Africa but also on a global scale. The partnership with big xyt marks a significant milestone in JSE’s information services strategic journey, driving growth through innovation.

Enhanced Accessibility to Data Analytics for Market Participants

Robin Mess, CEO of big xyt, highlighted the benefits of this collaboration for trading venues. He emphasized that leveraging unique datasets allows them to generate additional revenue streams without making substantial investments in new technology.

Moreover, for market participants, this collaboration offers greater accessibility to data analytics for firms of all sizes, eliminating the need to develop such capabilities in-house.

Equal Investment and Synergistic Capabilities

Big xyt ecosystems represents an equal investment by both partners, pooling together their substantial capabilities to serve the trading venues marketplace.

The new company stands to benefit from big xyt’s cutting-edge technology stack and extensive experience in providing data analytics solutions to the market.

Meanwhile, the JSE brings its innovative culture, proven use cases from its marketplace, and a vast peer network within the global exchange community, making the collaboration even more powerful and promising.

The partnership between JSE and big xyt is set to revolutionize the market data offering and data analytics landscape for global stock exchanges and their ecosystems.

The Trade Explorer analytics solution, trading venues and market participants will enjoy enhanced insights, improved decision-making capabilities, and increased opportunities for growth and innovation.