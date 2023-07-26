Financial Services: How Does Technology Lead the Way?

Technology’s relentless march has brought about unprecedented changes across industries, reshaping the landscape of business within a mere five years. The financial services sector, in particular, has witnessed an era of remarkable technological advancements aimed at enhancing client experiences, promoting financial inclusion, and fortifying online security.

Embracing this digital transformation, iMasFinance has set out on its own journey of digital enablement, revolutionizing how it interacts with its clients. Jaybalan Goonahsylin, iMasFinance’s Chief Information Officer, offers valuable insights into the latest digital developments in the financial sector.

1. Significant Developments in the Financial Services Industry:

In recent years, the financial services industry has experienced a wave of transformative developments, including:

• Mobile payments, digital wallets, and blockchain-based services have revolutionized how transactions are conducted securely and efficiently.

• The rise of digital currencies has opened new avenues for borderless and instantaneous financial transactions.

• Open banking has expanded, enabling secure data sharing, leading to the development of innovative financial products and services.

• The integration of AI and ML technologies has improved risk assessment and customer service, streamlining operations and offering personalized experiences.

• Sustainability and ESG investing have gained prominence, aligning financial decisions with environmental and social goals.

• Neo banks have soared in popularity, offering user-friendly interfaces and innovative banking experiences.

2. The Importance of Digital Enablement in the Financial Services Industry:

In the dynamic financial services landscape, digital enablement is indispensable for several compelling reasons.

It fosters competitiveness, allowing financial institutions to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

Enhancement of customer satisfaction by offering convenient and personalized services.

Digitization and automation streamline operations, reducing paperwork and human errors.

Digital enablement strengthens security measures, safeguarding against cyber threats and fraudulent activities.

Moreover, digital technologies empower financial institutions to gather and analyze vast amounts of data, thereby gaining valuable insights into customer preferences and needs, which inform the development of targeted products and services.

3. iMasFinance’s Digital Enablement Initiatives:

At iMasFinance, customer experience and business enablement lie at the heart of digital strategy. The primary objective is to leverage digital technologies to maintain competitiveness. iMasFinance has devised a comprehensive digital blueprint, providing a roadmap for its transformational journey. Over 35 digital projects have already been implemented, with several focusing on modernizing existing systems to enhance customer journeys. Cloud-based solutions have been integrated, and iMasFinance has launched its digital online portal, serving as the primary engagement point for customers.

4. Mitigating Risks in the Financial Services Industry:

The financial services industry faces a unique set of risks due to its increasing reliance on technology and digital platforms. These risks include cybersecurity threats, data privacy concerns, fraud, regulatory and compliance challenges, operational disruptions, third-party vulnerabilities, and the need to adopt emerging technologies. iMasFinance addresses these risks through robust security measures, regular security audits, and employee training on cybersecurity. Adherence to data protection laws, investment in advanced fraud detection systems, and staying updated on regulatory changes are also paramount. Additionally, iMasFinance prioritizes disaster recovery and business continuity planning to ensure uninterrupted operations.

5. Emerging Technologies on the Horizon:

Consumers can eagerly anticipate the integration of several emerging technologies in the financial services industry. These technologies include artificial intelligence and machine learning, blockchain, distributed ledger technology, the Internet of Things, 5G technology, quantum computing, RegTech, biometric authentication, robotic process automation, augmented reality, and virtual reality, as well as green finance technologies. While their impact will be influenced by various factors, these technologies hold immense potential to reshape finance and drive innovation.

In conclusion, the financial services industry’s journey of digital transformation is relentless and revolutionary, driven by a commitment to better serve clients, boost financial inclusion, and fortify security measures.

By Jaybalan Goonahsylin, iMasFinance’s Chief Information Officer