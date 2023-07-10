DC Byte Makes Inroads into Africa with Launch of Market Platform

DC Byte, a provider of global data centre intelligence, released a Market Spotlight report highlighting the untapped potential of emerging African markets.

In a world driven by technology and digital services, this report sheds light on the transformative possibilities within the African data center industry.

Key Findings: A Continent on the Verge of a Data-Driven Revolution

The Market Spotlight delves deep into the secondary markets of South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco, painting a vivid picture of Africa’s journey toward a data-driven revolution.

The report emphasizes the need for investing in robust infrastructure, adopting advanced technologies, and nurturing partnerships to accelerate the growth of the data center industry in Africa.

Immense Growth Potential: The combined data centre investment in the five countries is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2025, highlighting the substantial growth opportunities and the eagerness of investors to capitalize on Africa’s promising landscape. Rising Digital Presence: Africa’s digitalization journey has been remarkable, with internet penetration rates experiencing an average annual increase of 20%. The highlighted countries boast an average internet penetration rate of 56%, indicating a growing digital presence and an expanding consumer base ready to embrace the benefits of connectivity. Cloud Services Driving Growth: The flourishing cloud services market in these African nations is set to exceed $3.2 billion by 2025, demonstrating the increasing reliance on cloud technologies and infrastructure as catalysts for business growth and innovation across the region.

DC Byte’s Vision: Empowering Businesses and Industry Stakeholders

Ed Galvin, CEO of DC Byte, expressed excitement about presenting this comprehensive report, aimed at empowering businesses and industry stakeholders with invaluable insights saying, “These markets exhibit promising growth prospects, and the Market Spotlight report serves as an indispensable resource for those looking to enter or expand their presence in these dynamic African markets.”

Driving Progress in Africa’s Data Centre Ecosystem

As part of its commitment to driving progress in the African data center ecosystem, DC Byte is currently present at Platform Africa in Marrakech.

They will share their insights with industry leaders and stakeholders at the event, connecting, collaborating, and exploring Africa’s data center industry’s potential.