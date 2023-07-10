Cell C Welcomes Rachael Ayo-Oladejo as Chief of Staff, Strategy, and Business Transformation

Cell C is delighted to announce the appointment of Rachael Ayo-Oladejo as Chief of Staff, Strategy and Business Transformation.

Reporting directly to CEO Jorge Mendes, she brings over 17 years of invaluable experience in the telecommunications industry and will be a valuable addition to the executive team.

Rachael has excelled in various roles across Enterprise, Consumer, and Customer Operations, starting her journey at (Vmobile) Airtel Nigeria and making significant contributions across South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. As the former Executive at Vodacom, she collaborated with Mendes, shaping strategies that drove growth and enhanced the consumer experience.

Her market understanding allowed her to execute strategies effectively across multiple business units, considering customer behavior and competitor insights.

Alongside her accomplishments, Rachael holds an MBA from the University of Witwatersrand Business School and a PMP certification. She completed leadership programs and holds a Brain-Based Coaching certification, highlighting her commitment to personal development and driving positive change.

As Chief of Staff, Strategy, and Business Transformation, Rachael will drive Cell C’s strategic initiatives and ensure seamless execution. Her expertise, dedication, and passion for driving meaningful change will undoubtedly contribute to the company’s success in the future.

Expressing her excitement about the role, Rachael Ayo-Oladejo stated, “I am honored and thrilled to join Cell C as the Chief of Staff, Strategy and Business Transformation. I look forward to working closely with Jorge Mendes and the talented team at Cell C to drive the company’s growth, foster collaboration, and unlock new opportunities for success.”

CEO Jorge Mendes commented, “Rachael’s appointment emphasizes the importance we place on strategic leadership and seamless execution. Her wealth of experience, proven track record, and deep industry insights make her the ideal candidate to play a pivotal role in our transformative journey to drive growth and profitability. I am confident that her appointment will further strengthen Cell C’s position in the market, aligned with our strategic ambitions.”