Davra and IoTDC Transform Mining Safety Monitoring in South Africa

Davra, a recognised leader in industrial IoT software, and IoTDC, a prominent IoT solutions provider have forged an innovative alliance.

The collaboration aims to launch a cutting-edge suite of software applications for comprehensive safety monitoring of mining operations.

This landmark initiative builds upon Davra’s established collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) on the Protelum project, ensuring strict compliance with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).

The advanced software suite focuses on real-time monitoring and management of Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs), a crucial component of modern mining operations for risk management.

By leveraging advanced sensors, predictive analytics, machine learning algorithms, and Earth Observation (EO) data from the European Copernicus program and other sources, the software enables early detection of irregularities and potential hazards.

This enhances safety and operational efficiency in mining enterprises.

The suite ensures GISTM compliance, aligning mining operators with international standards for tailings management safety and integrity.

Key features and benefits include:

Real-time Tailings Monitoring: The software suite utilizes EO data from the Sentinel satellite constellation and IoT sensors to provide real-time insights into tailings dam stability. This enables swift detection and response to potential issues.

Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning: Leveraging AI capabilities, the software predicts and prevents potential incidents by analyzing behavioral trends and patterns in tailing dam operations.

GISTM Compliance: The suite supports mining operations in achieving rigorous GISTM compliance, ensuring the utmost safety and integrity in tailings management.

Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Through continuous monitoring and AI-powered analytics, mining operations can significantly improve productivity, reduce downtime, and minimize environmental impact.

Paul Glynn, CEO of Davra, expressed excitement about the partnership with IoTDC during the Irish Tánaiste’s visit to Wits University.

Glynn stated, “By combining our ongoing engagement with ESA on the Protelum project and our cutting-edge IoT technology, we’re equipping mining operators throughout South Africa with an unparalleled tool to manage and monitor their tailings storage facilities.”

Ewald Fourie, CEO of IoTDC, added, “This collaboration with Davra brings together our local mining sector expertise and their global IoT and space data experience to deliver a unique solution. We’re confident that this technology will set a new standard for safety and sustainability in the mining sector.”