SAS: Digital Skills Development with #Coding4Mandela Day Tournament

SAS, committed to preparing the youth for the digital era, sponsored the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Africa (BGCSA) to partake in the #Coding4Mandela Day Tournament.

The annual tournament, held in collaboration with Tangible Africa, a partnership between Nelson Mandela University and Leva Foundation, saw over 6,000 learners from across the continent participate.

The tournament utilized the RANGERS coding app, widely adopted in South Africa, enabling learners to code without the need for computers.

Prof Jean Greyling, HOD of Computing Sciences at Nelson Mandela University, expressed the impact of the Tangible Africa project, stating, “We are cultivating the coding ecosystem of the future and empowering learners from all backgrounds.”

This is a Sentiment Echoed by Mike McTernan, CEO of BGCSA

Mike McTernan, CEO of BGCSA, also emphasized the importance of the partnership with Tangible Africa, equipping young people with skills relevant to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Approximately 240 school-going children from BGCSA sites across the country participated in the #Coding4Mandela Day Tournament.

As part of its national sponsorship, SAS staff attended the coding tournament, showcasing the company’s commitment to empowering students and providing essential skills for the digital landscape.

Essie Mokgonyana, Country Manager and Sales Director for SAS in South Africa emphasized the significance of shaping the next generation of tech leaders and the importance of inspiring curiosity and critical thinking.

The Impact of the Tangible Africa Project Goes Beyond Students

Jackson Tshabalala, Engagement Manager at Leva Foundation, expressed optimism about the project’s potential to reshape Africa’s future, while Ryan le Roux, CEO of the Leva Foundation, highlighted the impact of the Tangible Africa games and tools on teachers’ confidence in teaching IT and coding.

The #Coding4Mandela Day Tournament aims to reach 10,000 learners across the continent, fulfilling Nelson Mandela’s vision of empowering youth through education

The collaboration between SAS, BGCSA, and Tangible Africa fosters a promising future for Africa, empowering youth with vital skills for the digital age.