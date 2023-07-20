Customer Service Outsourcer Kura South Africa Expands In Durban

Customer service outsourcing experts Kura underlined its global ambitions with the launch of a new site in South Africa.

Since 2014, Kura’s advisors have provided inbound and outbound call handling services to several businesses operating in the financial services industry. The opening of a further office in South Africa further cements Kura’s reputation for delivering excellent CX support globally.

The new operation, which is located north of Durban in Richefond Circle, opened at the end of June and is expected to take Kura’s staffing levels to more than 2,000 people across sites in South Africa and in the UK.

The independent outsourcer provides a range of technologically-advanced contact centre services and software solutions for some of the world’s most successful brands. The new site complements its existing base which is also located in Durban suburbs, north of the city.

The opening of Kura South Africa’s newest location comes precedes another milestone in the business’s storied history after celebrating 5 years in the country.

To mark the opening of the Richefond Circle site, Kura South Africa Operations Director Owen Campbell cut the ceremonial ribbon, while a band from Durban Music School joined the team to provide some musical accompaniment to the big day.

Kura CEO, Brian Bannatyne said: “As Kura South Africa celebrates its fifth birthday what better way to do this than the opening of our new site at Richefond Circle.

Kura has a unique and people-focused culture and Kura South Africa is a great example of this.

“In its short history Kura South Africa has achieved many things. We have grown as a business and most importantly our people are developing.

“This is just the beginning. Our future is bright and there is no limit to what we can achieve in the culture we are building. Thank you to everyone who has made this possible.”

Along with its South Africa presence, Kura is headquartered in Glasgow with offices in Sunderland.