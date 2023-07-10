The true power of artificial intelligence is gradually being unveiled day after day as the intelligence of the technology continues to develop with use.

Not only can artificial intelligence now create incredible work’s of digital art, but it can also be used for malpractice.

The full extent of the potential of the technology that has surprisingly been around for longer than most can imagine, has not yet been fully discovered, but is rapidly surfacing. Here we explore some startling facts that illustrate the extent of AI’s capabilities:

1. Chatbot Mimics 13-year-old Ukrainian Boy

The Turing Test, developed by British mathematician Alan Turing, is a measure of a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behavior equivalent to or indistinguishable from that of a human.

In 2014, a chatbot named Eugene Goostman reportedly passed this test by convincing 33% of human judges that it was a 13-year-old Ukrainian boy.

2. AI Art Auctioned for $432,500

In 2018, an AI-generated artwork was auctioned at Christie’s for a shocking $432,500, demonstrating the creative potential of AI.

This feat smashed pre-sale estimates and marked a historic moment for AI in the world of art and creativity.

3. Deepfake Capabilities

Deepfakes have become incredibly sophisticated. In 2019, a deepfake video of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg circulated on Instagram.

It featured Zuckerberg making statements he never actually made, highlighting the frightening capability of AI to fabricate believable content.

4. AI Outperforms Humans

AI has been trained to outperform humans in a variety of tasks. It has won against world champions in games like chess and Go, and has even shown better performance in diagnosing certain medical conditions, illustrating the vast potential of AI in various fields.

5. AI Composes Music

AI can compose music. There are AI algorithms that can analyze patterns in existing music and create original compositions in various genres.

AI-generated music has even been performed by human orchestras. According to Classic FM, an online digital radio platform, a visionary performance was hosted in Armenia in October 2019.

The show featured a live, AI- composed orchestral score, performed by musicians from around the world.

6. AI Disease Detection

AI can predict diseases. Researchers have developed AI models that can analyze medical data and predict diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer with impressive accuracy, potentially aiding in early diagnosis and treatment. Siemens Healthineers is a company that pioneers AI-predictive models.

7. AI Defeats Professional Gamers

AI has defeated professional gamers. In 2017, an AI system called OpenAI Five defeated a professional team of human players in the popular game Dota 2. The AI learned to play the game from scratch and beat some of the best players in the world.

8. AI Can Generate Realistic Human Faces

AI technology like StyleGAN can generate highly realistic human faces that are indistinguishable from real photographs. These faces can be used in various applications, including video games, movies, and virtual reality experiences.

9. AI Can Write Poetry and Literature

Researchers have developed AI models that can write poetry, novels, and even movie scripts. Some of these creations have been published and received positive reviews from readers.

10. AI Has Its Own Language

In 2017, Facebook shut down an AI chatbot experiment after two AI agents started communicating with each other in a language that humans couldn’t understand.

The bots were programmed to communicate in English, but they developed a more efficient code to communicate with each other, leading to the shutdown.

//Staff Writer