(AR) Revolutionizing Process Automation and Bridging Generational Gaps

Process automation technologies are continually evolving, bringing us closer to the era of Industry 5.0. While Industry 4.0 focused on machine and system interconnectivity, the next industrial revolution will involve a collaborative partnership between humans and machines, leveraging their combined strengths in exciting new ways.

The Crucial Role of Process Automation Skills

In this context, the retention and growth of process automation skills have become crucial. With multiple generations working together in the field of process automation, it is essential to bridge the gap and embrace technologies like augmented reality (AR). Hennie Colyn believes that AR can be a game-changer in this regard.

AR’s Boundless Potential

AR has boundless potential when used effectively. It can provide digital training by allowing tablets to scan equipment and display step-by-step instructions, incorporating biometric thumbprinting and photo-taking capabilities.

The accompanying cloud-based software ensures regular updates on the latest skills required for the newest programmable logic controllers (PLCs).

Addressing the Generation Gap in Process Automation

Process automation, like many other industries, faces the risk of losing essential skills if the generation gap is not addressed promptly.

To attract new talent, industry contractors are investing in technology and software solutions that bridge the gap between industry needs and the skills possessed by new generations.

Additionally, AR technology can help seasoned workers adapt to new processes and bridge the gap between different generations.

AR’s Significance in Providing Real-Time Insights

AREA (The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance) highlights AR’s significance in providing critical information, real-time insights, and remote expertise to frontline workers.

It overlays digital content on the work environment, enabling efficient job execution with augmented work instructions, 3D visualization, tutorials, schematics, and IoT data.

AREA also emphasizes that AR enables senior technicians to be more accessible to less experienced workers.

Junior technicians can instantly share their perspective of a machine with remote experts, who can guide them through tasks, expediting problem-solving processes.

Schneider Electric’s AR Integration

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor software architecture exemplifies the integration of AR in improving operational efficiency.

Superimposing data and virtual objects onto physical environments enhances operator decision-making and performance, optimizing processes in various industries.

The Path to Industry 5.0

AR technology holds immense potential in revolutionizing process automation and bridging generational gaps. AR empowers new generations, transfers critical skills, and enhances operational efficiency in the industry through innovative solutions.

This adoption paves the way for Industry 5.0, ensuring a successful digital future in process automation capabilities.

By Hennie Colyn, Direct Sales Executive, Process Automation at Schneider Electric