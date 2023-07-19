Boss Money App Expands to Francophone Africa

In February 2023, IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, announced that it would be rebranding its Africa-based Leaf Wallet app to IDT’s flagship financial services brand, Boss Money.

The Blockchain-based App

The rebranded wallet will continue to use blockchain-based technology on the Stellar Network, so that customers across Africa can safely store, send, receive, and exchange currencies on their phones domestically and across borders.

The wallet allows customers to access funds and transact on feature phones utilizing a USSD interface accessed via a short code and via the app.

Fintech At Its Finest

Transferred funds can be used to purchase airtime, pay bills locally, and send to other BOSS Money users across Africa for free. Funds can also be cashed out to the recipient’s bank account or their mobile operator’s wallet.

The recently rebranded BOSS Money app is already available for download in Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda, and will soon be available in Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, and Tanzania.

The app now enables app users to send, receive, carry, and exchange money in multiple local currencies across Francophone Africa. additionally, the app also allows for direct receipt of BOSS Money remittances within minutes from friends and family in the US.

“We are excited to expand our BOSS Money services and bring our transformative fintech solutions to Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, and Democratic Republic of Congo” said Nat Robinson, BOSS Money Africa, CEO.

He added, “We’ve tailored the BOSS Money app specifically to meet the pressing need among the unbanked for a cross-border transaction platform in these markets.”

The app focuses on customer-centricity and aims to redefine the financial transaction landscape for individuals and small businesses in Francophone Africa, offering innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs and aspirations of the local communities.

Leveraging Fintech and Expertise in Local Financial Markets

By leveraging fintech and expertise in local financial markets, the app is quickly becoming a powerful tool for financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

“Our goal is to empower individuals and businesses with convenient, secure, and affordable financial services across Africa, enabling them to thrive and build a brighter future.” said Grace Anyetei, IDT’s Regional Director of Operations.

