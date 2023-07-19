Exness Expands its Fintech Scholarships Program to Kenya

Multi-asset broker Exness is officially extending its popular Fintech Scholarships program to Kenya.

The scholarships program will be carried out in partnership with the United States International University (USIU), one of the most prestigious educational institutions in Kenya. Exness Fintech Scholarships aim to support outstanding university students in a STEM field.

The program in Kenya is open to third and fourth year USIU undergraduates in Data Science, Analytics, and Software Engineering or students who have accepted an offer for the MSc in Information Technology course starting in September 2023.

The scholarship will cover the full amount for tuition fees and living expenses. Interested students are encouraged to send their applications to Exness, including a CV, academic transcripts, and a motivation letter by 28 July 2023.

Launching the Fintech Scholarships program in Kenya, Exness further demonstrates its commitment to support education in the countries it operates in. Kenya is the third country to benefit from the scheme.

It follows Cyprus, where last year two students accepted scholarships to study at the University of Cambridge (and applications are now open for 2023). In South Africa, three students won the chance to pursue post-graduate studies at the country’s top university, the University of Cape Town.

“We are happy to be able to launch our Exness Fintech Scholarships program in yet another country”, said Martin Thorvaldsson, Exness Head of Community.

He added: “At Exness, we recognize the importance of higher education for our youth’s future and are honored to be part of the journey of excellent students in building the STEM careers and future they dream of.

We strongly believe that technology and innovation are key sectors for every economy and as a fintech company, we are dedicated to supporting the minds that can contribute to their growth and development.”

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark.

Exness’ ethos and vision revolves around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced.