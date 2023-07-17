William Mzimba retires from Vodacom Business

South Africa’s Chief Officer of Vodacom Business, William Mzimba, has decided to retire after serving for 5 years and will officially depart from the company at the end of September 2023.

William Mzimba holds an MBA, BA (Honours), Management Advancement Programme, and Diploma in Datametrics (Computer Science).

Reflecting on William Mzimba’s departure, Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom South Africa, expressed his appreciation: “I would like to extend my gratitude to William for his invaluable contribution to the growth of Vodacom Business. Under his leadership, Vodacom’s SmartGov initiative successfully implemented smart metering solutions, improving revenue assurance for municipalities, enhancing citizen engagement, and enabling smart asset management. We wish William the best for his future endeavors and will announce his successor in due course.”

During his tenure, William spearheaded the Vodacom Business enterprise units in Africa, leading a team with the mission of driving digital transformation across various industries and markets for businesses and governments.

Most notably, William played a crucial role in launching the “Turn To Us” program, a solutions-oriented initiative that encourages businesses of all sizes to partner and collaborate with Vodacom Business, ultimately contributing to their success and bottom line.

He also oversaw the diversification of our IoT business through strategic acquisitions, expanding its reach to include Vodafone markets and solidifying Vodacom’s position as a leader in IoT.

William Mzimba, the Chief Officer of Vodacom Business, expressed his thoughts on his time at the company: “Throughout my tenure at Vodacom, I have been privileged to witness remarkable growth and success.

Through the combined efforts of an exceptional executive team and dedicated employees, we have helped numerous organizations, from small to large, transform their challenges into opportunities. In the true spirit of ‘Turn To Us,’ I am confident that Vodacom Business will continue to turn business challenges into possibilities.”

Driven by his passion for education, William spearheaded Vodacom’s Connected Education initiative during the pandemic lockdown. The initiative educated a million students, vaccinated 40 million citizens, connected farmers, and supported small-scale farming.

Furthermore, William played a pivotal role in repositioning Vodacom’s Cloud, Hosting, and Security business.

Through a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services, the Vodacom Amazon Business Group was formed, propelling Vodacom’s transformation into a comprehensive multi-cloud provider, delivering cloud-first solutions.