Siemon launches new EagleEye Red software

Kenya| Siemon, a recognized network infrastructure solution, has introduced an innovative upgrade to its EagleEye™ infrastructure management software in Africa.

The EagleEye Red™ Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) software by Siemon aids users in efficiently documenting and managing their IT networks and devices.

Compliant with ISO/IEC 18598:2016 and TIA ANSI/TIA-5048 AIM standards, EagleEye Red utilizes HTML5 technology and offers a visually appealing and user-friendly experience. It provides various graphical views for rack and floor layouts as well as infrastructure node hierarchies. The software’s multi-tiered network discovery protocols enable users to easily scan and locate all IP-based devices within their network and accurately position assets.

When combined with Siemon’s MapIT® G2 connectivity hardware, EagleEye Red automatically updates physical layer and network device connections. This feature allows for seamless end-to-end circuit tracing, empowering users to effortlessly monitor, manage, and maintain their network infrastructure.

The real-time database offered by the software provides an accurate overview of the IT infrastructure. This minimizes troubleshooting time, maximizes equipment and rack utilization, and enhances network security by detecting and notifying unauthorized physical network or network device activity. Additionally, the software includes an AIM standard compliant API, enabling simple and robust data sharing with other software management tools.

Frank Velleca, Siemon’s market manager for strategic projects, explains, “Our new EagleEye Red software is particularly well-suited for customers with large and complex networks. The toolset provided by the software enables IT staff to troubleshoot connectivity issues more efficiently and improves asset management, even for remote smaller sites. With automatic updates for patching and network device status changes, the software becomes a highly reliable source of network information that IT staff can depend on.”