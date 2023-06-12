Securex Unveils Wialon: Tracking 3.6M Vehicles in 150 Countries

Wialon, a leading provider of fleet management and security software solutions, proudly connects an impressive 3.6 million fleet vehicles and assets worldwide. With a vast network of over 2,400 partner companies across 150 countries, Wialon has become a game-changer in the industry. In South Africa alone, the platform integrates 34,000 vehicles, transforming how businesses handle their fleets.

As South Africa’s fleet management market anticipates exceptional growth with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6 percent, Wialon stands at the forefront of innovation. With collaborations involving nearly 90 South African partner companies, Wialon caters to diverse sectors such as cargo shipping, delivery services, security personnel, long-haul transportation, cold chain transportation, and agribusinesses. The market is expected to expand from the current 2 million active fleet management systems to an impressive 3.6 million by 2026.

Safety and security are paramount in fleet management, especially considering the security challenges faced by the region. Wialon offers tailored security solutions to empower African businesses in safeguarding their vehicles and assets. Through advanced GPS tracking, geofencing technology, and seamless integration with security systems, fleet managers gain real-time visibility into their fleets, enabling swift responses to safety and security incidents.

Wialon’s South African partner, Tracking Africa, highlighted the transformative benefits of fleet management software and telematics technology at Securex. With the integration of GPS tracking and video surveillance capabilities, fleet managers can monitor assets and drivers in real-time, providing unparalleled control and oversight during every route and operation.

Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon, envisions the integration of GPS tracking systems and video telematics as a catalyst for significant cost savings for businesses. By leveraging the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT), Wialon aims to revolutionize business operations and public infrastructure, offering remarkable improvements in efficiency, reliability, and customer service. Collaboration between fleet managers, security agencies, and technology providers will effectively address safety challenges in the region, creating a safer and more efficient environment for businesses and communities across Africa.

Wialon’s remarkable achievements in connecting millions of vehicles worldwide and providing advanced fleet management solutions mark a turning point in the industry. Through a focus on security, efficiency, and collaboration, Wialon is paving the way for a brighter future in fleet management, benefiting businesses across Africa.