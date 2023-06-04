Over the past year, the world has seen cyberattacks increase at a concerning rate. According to research from Cybersecurity Ventures, the cost of cybercrime is estimated to reach $8 trillion in 2023. It is unsurprising that we are seeing a huge rise in new cyber technologies, techniques, and legislation as businesses and governments alike seek to fortify their institutions. Here are some of our 4 top tips for business resilience in 2023, to ensure that your business is top-notch:

Discover your data According to a recent survey, 57% of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) do not know where some or all of their data is or how it is protected. This is hugely concerning, especially as the amount of data generated each day continues to grow, and more and more regulations are being enforced. The question then becomes, how can you protect your data and remain compliant with legislation if you do not even know where it is?

Data discovery helps prevent the loss or exposure of sensitive data and enables organizations to implement appropriate security measures. As a result, we can expect – and hope – to see CISOs and their teams focus on discovering their data so that it can be protected in the right way. Only once you have full visibility of your data can you be confident that you can keep downtime to a minimum should the worst happen.

Back it up and test, test, test

Backups should take place very regularly within organizations. At a minimum, this should be once a week, but for the best protection, data should be backed up every 24 hours. In our modern world where data is generated at incredible speeds and technology is always changing, a business’s data can look very different from one week to the next. A backup that is over a week old may not bear much resemblance to the state of a business at the time of an attack.

While most backups nowadays are automatic and take place without you even noticing, it is crucial not to forget about them altogether. Backups should, therefore, be tested regularly. The recommendation is at least annually, but others will advocate for monthly tests. Unless you run such trials, you do not know whether your essential data is being fully and accurately preserved. Regular testing ensures that you can be confident that your backup is sufficient and that downtime can be kept to a minimum. In addition, it trains your employees to know exactly what to do should an attack occur. A fire drill for your data, backup tests ensure that no major damage will be done should a cyber-attack strike.