Microsoft divulges ”New Security Risks” for IT Teams

Microsoft’s recent Cyber Signals report, a valuable source of cyber threat intelligence, sheds light on a trend in the world of cybersecurity: cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting Operational Technology (OT) as entry points to infiltrate organizational networks.

This comes at a time when the number of Internet of Things (IoT) connections in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to double by 2030, providing cybercriminals with even more opportunities to breach networks and systems.

The report derives insights from analyzing a staggering 43 trillion daily security signals and harnessing the expertise of 8,500 security professionals at Microsoft. The latest edition emphasizes the wider risk posed to critical infrastructure due to the convergence of IT, IoT, and OT systems.

With the rise of digital transformation across the region, organizations have leveraged smart devices connected to networks to manage various aspects, including buildings, emergency systems, and access control. Microsoft has also observed a surge in IoT devices in the workplace, facilitating hybrid work environments. These devices encompass smart conference rooms equipped with microphones and cameras, WiFi routers, and printers.

For Chief Information Officers (CIOs) in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), the potential impact of a security breach is a top concern in an increasingly complex threat landscape. To mitigate these risks, 53% of organizations in South Africa have increased their security budgets and an equal percentage are investing in upskilling to enhance technical knowledge in IT security.

Cyber Signals unveils a startling fact: over 1 million connected devices running Boa, an outdated and unsupported software widely used in IoT devices and software development kits, are currently publicly visible on the Internet.

“Organizations are more interconnected than ever before. From Wi-Fi routers to everyday office printers, IT teams need to view their IoT devices differently and secure them with the same diligence as company laptops to prevent security breaches,” emphasizes Colin Erasmus, Chief Operations Officer at Microsoft South Africa. “By gaining complete visibility of an organization’s OT systems and safeguarding its IoT solutions, we can make significant strides in preventing cyberattacks.”

