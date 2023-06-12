Prysmian S.p.A receives Investment Grade Rating

Prysmian S.p.A., a leading company in the energy and telecommunications sectors, receives investment grade rating from S&P Global Ratings. The renowned credit rating agency has assigned the company a BBB- long-term issuer credit rating with a stable outlook, highlighting Prysmian Group’s financial solidity and commitment to sustainable growth.

According to Prysmian’s Chief Financial Officer, Pier Francesco Facchini, the investment grade rating is a critical achievement that reinforces the company’s strategic direction. Emphasizing its significance in the current financial climate characterized by inflationary pressure and elevated interest rates, the rating serves as a catalyst for Prysmian’s sustainable growth strategy.

Prysmian Group’s growth strategy is firmly grounded in several structural drivers shaping its industries. The increasing electrification of various sectors, the global transition towards renewable energy sources, and the expansion of fiber networks propel the growth of Prysmian’s diverse business segments, offering abundant opportunities for the company.

Facchini highlights Prysmian’s robust track record of generating strong cash flows, resulting in consistent debt reduction. This positive trend strengthens the company’s financial position and positions it favorably to capitalize on significant growth prospects, aligning with its long-term objectives and dedication to delivering sustainable value.

The investment grade rating awarded by S&P Global Ratings underscores the financial markets’ confidence in Prysmian’s performance and prospects. It serves as an enabler of Prysmian’s sustainable growth strategy, providing increased access to capital and favorable financing opportunities. The rating acknowledges the company’s stability and trust in its ability to fulfill commitments amidst a dynamic business landscape.

Prysmian’s management team recognizes this achievement as a significant milestone to drive the company’s growth agenda. The rating reinforces their confidence in strategic initiatives and positions Prysmian favorably among investors, partners, and customers. By incorporating the structural drivers of energy transition, electrification, and digitalization into their growth strategy, Prysmian aims to maintain market leadership and contribute to sustainable development.

Looking ahead, Prysmian Group will leverage its financial stability and investment grade rating to accelerate growth. The company remains committed to reducing debt, reinforcing its financial position, and capitalizing on emerging opportunities while focusing on sustainable practices. Prysmian aspires to be at the forefront of positive change in the energy and telecommunications sectors.

//Staff Writer