Egypt Emerges as a Leading Tech Hotspot in MENA Region

Egypt has been identified as one of the region’s top technology hotspots. Their high level of investment in future technologies, thriving startup ecosystems, and globally leading internet connectivity has earned them this reputation. In 2022, the country invested ($736 million) into technology startups, and they possess world-leading research facilities. The country is also home to the highest proportion of the region’s most influential women in tech.

According to a recent report; ‘MENA Tech 2023: Mapping the Technology Landscape,’ released by BLJ Worldwide, gives a closer look at the technology sector in the MENA region. The report, which is comprised of more than 50 pages, explores the strength and emerging technological advancements of 18 countries. One of these countries is Egypt. This is no surprise as Egypt has always been the forerunner of innovation since ancient times.

State – of – the – Art Technology

Egypt is making waves in its swift implementation of state-of-the-art technology into all sectors of the economy. This can be seen in the rapid development of smart cities, high investment in tech startups that have brought about impressive digital solutions contributing to the growth of the economy and improvement of lives. The country is also adamant about making the transition towards a greener economy through the use of technology and alternative energy sources and has already started several initiatives to meet this goal. The incorporation of technology into the judicial system certainly adds to the country’s efforts towards a complete transition into the Fourth Industrial revolution, demonstrating innovation at every level.

Smart Cities

Egypt is leading as Africa’s top Smart City developers. Their blueprint of smart cities shows the construction of dozens of new smart cities across the country. The most prominent of these is the New Administrative Capital (NAC), located 45km from Cairo’s bustling metropolis. Spanning over an area of 700km², the new smart city will accommodate 6.5 million people. Beyond NAC and Cairo, cities are also being constructed in New Alamein, New Mansoura, and New Luxor. Powered by renewable energy and smart technology, these cities feature modern architecture built through sustainable and green infrastructure and are connected through multi-modal transport networks.

Artificial Intelligence

On the artificial intelligence front, Egypt is a flourishing hub for startups focused on yielding the full potential of this technology. These startups are utilizing AI to transform various industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and education. A few of Egypt’s cutting-edge AI startups include Widebot, a platform that uses AI to offer assistance and customer care to businesses; Crowd Analyzer, a tool that provides organizations with precise and pertinent data to better understand their consumers’ needs, enabling them to better tailor their digital marketing strategies; and Weelo, another AI solution that offers a digital supply chain for streamlining the interaction between retailers and suppliers.

Green Technology

A report titled ‘Technology and innovation for cleaner and more productive and competitive production,’ released by the UNCTAD in October 2022, maps Egypt’s plans towards incorporating green technology as a part of their strategy in tackling climate change. This yields opportunity for exponential growth in the energy sector.

Key industries that are pioneering green innovation in the country include the Ministry of Electricity, which has set a renewable target of 42% of the electricity mix by 2023. The Ministry of Investment is also looking into utilizing the Egyptian desert as a source to generate electricity from solar energy, either by investing in biofuels or executing solar energy projects. This will allow them to produce the energy that the country needs and to export it to other North African countries and beyond. Companies in the telecommunications and energy sectors have taken this mandate seriously, contributing significantly to the country’s technological advancements in the first half of the year.

Telcom Egypt, the country’s first telecom operator, in cooperation with Huawei, recently announced the launch of its first eco-friendly wireless network tower made of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP). The country also confirmed plans to use biogas technology to meet its energy needs.

Technology in Law

Additionally, the country is thoroughly incorporating technology into the judicial sector. According to a statement released by Presidential Spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy on Monday, the country seeks to enhance the use of state-of-the-art technology like Artificial Intelligence in the litigation system nationwide. A practical application of this would be to use AI techniques to convert speech into written text in judicial hearings.

