Dell Technologies launches full APEX suite in South Africa

Dell Technologies has announced the availability of Dell APEX Data Storage Services in the country. Powered by Intel hardware, Dell’s APEX as-a-Service hyperconverged, storage, and data protection solutions deliver cutting-edge enterprise storage capabilities.

A recent survey conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group has shown that 54% of organizations prefer a consumption-based model, where they pay for their data center infrastructure on a pay-per-use basis. Dell APEX Data Storage Services fulfills this demand by offering the industry’s leading enterprise storage portfolio as-a-Service.

Doug Woolley, General Manager of Dell Technologies South Africa, explains, “This means customers pay for the storage capacity they use and can scale at the service level they need with infrastructure owned and maintained by Dell. Customers and partners have flexibility and control over who performs day-to-day management operations with both Dell-managed and customer-managed options.”

Dell’s latest data storage offering addresses specific challenges faced by South African organizations. Firstly, the choice of consumption models allows companies to invest in technology as needed, preserving cash and providing greater financial predictability.

Secondly, APEX delivers modern cloud and consumption experiences across Dell’s innovative portfolio, supported by global services, scale, and supply chain leadership. This ensures that customers’ technology aligns with their business requirements, enabling them to quickly seize new opportunities.

“With APEX, our customers maintain more control of data to minimize risk and maximize performance, all on their own terms,” adds Woolley.

Additionally, the APEX consumption-based model helps overcome challenges related to load shedding, as it can be hosted in any data center, including shared facilities. Customers can leverage vendor-neutral data centers that offer critical engineering infrastructure, physical security, and interconnections.

In contrast to traditional procurement models, APEX pricing is fixed in South African rand at the start of the contract term, providing stability and predictability throughout the customer’s financial commitment.

Dell APEX Data Storage Services offers multiple performance tiers, including File, Block, and Backup Target, available in one- to five-year terms. Customers can easily configure and manage their data storage resources through the Dell APEX Console, a centralized platform for managing as-a-Service and multicloud journeys.

The portfolio also includes the new Backup Target offer, allowing customers to securely manage backup storage in a flexible consumption model. This simplifies the purchasing, deployment, and maintenance of backup storage while optimizing data availability.

Dell APEX creates opportunities for partners to offer flexible IT solutions to customers. Solution Providers, Storage Authorized Distributors, and Cloud Service Providers can earn incentives by reselling or referring these solutions or hosting enhanced Dell APEX Data Storage Services on behalf of customers.

South African organizations can now access Dell APEX Private Cloud, APEX Hybrid Cloud, APEX Data Storage Services, APEX Flex on Demand, and APEX Data Centre Utility, both directly and through partners. Dell Technologies is paving the way for a more streamlined, scalable, and efficient data storage experience in South Africa.

//Staff writer