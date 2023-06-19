Cell C Expands Board of Directors

South Africa’s Cell C welcomes Maya Makanjee and Godfrey Motsa, to its Board of Directors. Their appointment to the board exemplifies Cell C’s strategic focus on accelerating growth and fostering investor confidence.

Maya Makanjee, a highly accomplished business leader, has accumulated nearly 30 years of diverse executive director experience across industries. Maya brings a diverse skill set, spanning FMCG, Telecommunications, and Financial Services. Her track record includes leadership roles at Vodacom, FinMark Trust, SABMiller, and Nestlé. Currently, Maya serves as an independent non-executive director on several boards in both the public and private sectors and non-profit organizations. Maya’s strategic acumen and governance expertise will guide Cell C toward a successful future.

With 17 years of telecom experience at MTN and Vodacom, Godfrey drove profitability, empowering teams for outstanding results. Godfrey drove profitability, leveraging market knowledge and exceptional leadership to empower teams for outstanding results. Godfrey’s appointment to Cell C’s board signifies a new chapter of growth and strategic direction, instilling confidence within the investor community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maya and Godfrey to our board,” expressed Cell C Board Chairman, Joe Mthimunye. “Their remarkable track records and diverse experiences will strategically guide Cell C into the future.

Maya’s stakeholder engagement expertise and Godfrey’s transformative leadership will expedite growth, solidifying our position in telecoms. This move highlights our commitment to South Africa and our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

Maya and Godfrey’s appointments invigorate Cell C with cross-industry knowledge and strategic guidance for accelerated growth. Their expertise enriches the board, enabling the company to navigate telecom landscape and seize emerging opportunities.

//Staff writer