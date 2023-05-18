Huawei announces exciting smartphone lineup

The current landscape of tech products is more exciting than ever, showcasing innovative designs, cutting-edge features, and remarkable advancements that greatly enhance the lives of consumers. Recently, the HUAWEI Consumer Business Group announced and launched a series of new flagship products that are technologically advanced and impressive. From revolutionary smartphones and laptops to trendy wearables and more, consumers and tech enthusiasts now have a plethora of choices when it comes to selecting the latest and greatest products that can help them accomplish their tasks efficiently.

Let’s delve into a breakdown of these innovative and smart products:

The HUAWEI P60 Pro: Exquisite art and technology

In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, the battle for supremacy is an ongoing spectacle. With each new flagship release, HUAWEI introduces new and improved features to outperform the competition. The design aspect is where smartphones first demonstrate their prowess, and the HUAWEI P60 Pro is no exception. This stunning device boasts the Rococo Pearl finish, a captivating blend of modern technology and 18th-century French art style that is sure to turn heads.

The new Quad-Curve Display provides an immersive visual experience by curving the screen around the edges. Whether you’re indulging in a movie marathon, gaming like a champion, or scrolling through your social feeds, this display is crafted with your comfort in mind.

Equipped with the Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, the HUAWEI P60 Pro enables you to capture breathtakingly detailed images, even in dimly lit environments. It excels at capturing the wonders of the night by significantly enhancing light intake.

Thanks to the durable Kunlun Glass, the HUAWEI P60 Pro can withstand life’s little mishaps with its ten times drop resistance. Additionally, with a powerful 4815 mAh battery, this phone keeps up with your non-stop on-the-go lifestyle, from early morning workouts to late-night socializing. And when your phone needs a quick boost, the ultra-fast 88W HUAWEI SuperCharge has got you covered.

The HUAWEI Mate X3: Extremely lightweight design, durable build, and next-level camera

The HUAWEI Mate X3 pushes the limits of imagination with its incredibly light weight of only 239g and astonishing thickness of just 11.08mm when folded, and a mere 5.3mm when unfolded, making it the world’s slimmest and lightest large-screen foldable smartphone. Its rounded, quad-curved body offers an unparalleled comfortable and smooth grip.

Setting a new standard in imaging, the HUAWEI Mate X3 incorporates Ultra Vision XMAGE technology. It features a 50 MP Ultra Vision Main Camera, a 13 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, and a 12 MP Periscope Telephoto Camera. The periscope telephoto lens supports up to 5x optical zoom and an incredible 50x digital zoom. Moreover, the main camera and telephoto lens of the HUAWEI Mate X3 come with an RYYB sensor, allowing them to capture 40% more light and produce vivid images even in dimly lit environments.

The foldable screen offers an immersive large-screen experience. With HUAWEI X-TrueTM technology, users can enjoy a detailed, accurate color display and an authentic visual experience. The HUAWEI Mate X3’s screen includes a 6.4-inch 3D OLED exterior screen and a 7.85-inch foldable OLED internal screen, both supporting ultra-high resolution and a 426 PPI pixel density. It is also the first foldable smartphone to receive two TÜV Rheinland Certifications for Color Accuracy and Precise Color Projection.

What’s more, the HUAWEI Mate X3 introduces a dual-screen layout and a newly optimised smart multi-window, which supports Vertical Split-Screen mode and Horizontal Split-Screen mode.

The new Power-S and Power-M products

HUAWEI also launched the new Power-S product, a seamless solar hybrid power and backup solution that is suitable for commercial and industrial scenarios. It is an all-in-one design product that supports simple installation, and users can flexibly expand the capacity of batteries and power modules that supports flexible sizing for every budget. The Power-M new offer was also launched, with a recommended retail price from R69999. Purchasing these products can help South Africans avoid loadshedding and effectively light up your home or business.

Alongside the HUAWEI P60 Pro, HUAWEI Mate X3 and the HUAWEI Power products, HUAWEI also announced the upcoming launch of the HUAWEI Watch Ultimate, HUAWEI MateBook X Pro and the HUAWEI Watch 4 in July 2023.

The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, the all-new flagship smartwatch embodies the pinnacle of technology and design innovation amongst HUAWEI’s wearables.

Boasting a skin-soothing metallic body, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro delivers impressive looks and performance, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core™ processor.

The all-new HUAWEI Watch 4 boasts premium futuristic aesthetic design, combined with the most advanced suite of health management features.

//Staff writer