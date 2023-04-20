Huawei Announces Battery Replacement Campaign for South Africa

Users can get a new genuine battery replacement from only R149

Huawei has announced an amazing HUAWEI Battery Replacement campaign to reward its smartphone users in the South Africa. This special campaign offers customers the chance to obtain a genuine battery replacement tailored to their specific device model at a remarkably low price and starting at just R149.00. Users can enjoy the benefits of a new and genuine battery that promises optimal performance and longevity and a 90-day warranty on it.

Genuine Huawei Battery

As part of the Battery Replacement Campaign, users have the opportunity to get a new Genuine Huawei battery replacement for their specific device model. With a Genuine battery, users can enjoy extended battery life and superior performance while ensuring the safety and reliability of their devices.

Fast and Reliable Service

90 Days Warranty

New batteries will come with an additional 90-day warranty from the collection date. There won’t be any additional charges other than the battery replacement price, which covers the spare part price, labour charge, and tax. This offer is available for a wide range of Huawei smartphones and tablet series in the South Africa.

//Staff writer