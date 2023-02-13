The Best Ways to Reach Out, Simulate & Negotiate with YouTube Influencers

Is your brand effectively influencing potential buyers? Influencer marketing has become one of the best ways to grow your audience. Brands today are partnering with influencers to fulfill their social media marketing goals. YouTubers are some of the most sought-after social influencers.

The right influencer is not only about the number of likes, views, and subscribers. Regardless of their impressive statistics, it’s important to be very particular about the influencers you pick. Finding the right fit for your brand is necessary before engaging in negotiations.

Select the Right Influencers then Simulate

One way of figuring out your best fit is by undertaking a negotiation simulation. First think of the qualities you would like in your ideal influencer. Then, role play to see how the negotiation might unfold. Note down any issues that pop up. Factor your simulation outcomes in researching and playing the part of your chosen YouTube influencers.

Another great solution is HypeAuditor, an AI-powered tool that analyzes Instagram and YouTube accounts. Currently, HypeAuditor is the most advanced tool for fraud detection. The AI tool makes researching influencers’ authenticity easier. You can access features that analyze the quality of an influencer’s audience. Assess the audience’s engagement before beginning any negotiations.

Connect with the Influencers

After finding the best influencers for your campaign, engage with them on social media. You can comment, like, and share the influencer’s content that may resonate with your audience.

Creating relations before pitching your campaign may put you on the influencer’s radar. Showing interest in an influencer offers a better chance of striking a favorable deal for your marketing plan.

Be as authentic as possible whenever engaging influencers. Genuineness will yield a better relationship and a successful partnership.

Pitch Your Campaign

You can pitch your campaign ideas via email. You might also direct message the influencer on their social media accounts. Avoid using a template for your pitch, as templates often come across as spammy and detached.

Make your pitch personal and authentic, and be specific. Remember that influencers respond better when you show appreciation for their creativity. Show that you know who the YouTuber is and what they and their channel offer. If you can meet the influencer, a face-to-face pitch may work well. It’s useful to simulate your pitch, including answering tough questions, before the meeting to fine-tune your approach.

You may not always hear back from the influencer themselves. Some may have a manager in charge of their correspondence. Either way, aim to provide a pitch that stands out and catches the attention of the influencer or their management.

When pitching, make your message short and concise. Introduce your company in a few sentences and give a brief outline of your campaign idea. Remember also to inquire about the influencer’s interest in your campaign. Ensure the influencer is available on specific dates early on if this is a requirement.

Offer Compensation

Professional YouTubers put a lot of time and resources into creating quality videos. Quality and impactful content deserves premium-rate compensation.

After pitching and getting a response, it’s time to inquire about rates. Some influencers may have a media kit outlining their fees. Although, media kits may not cover all your campaign requirements. In the end, be ready to negotiate the price.

Prepare yourself by thinking about what factors might contribute to the influencer’s quoted fees, and simulate what issues might crop up. For example, influencers may be put off by a low-ball offer and draw negotiations to a speedy halt. It’s important to be realistic and recognize the influencer as a talent. If you expect quality for your marketing campaign, be ready to pay a market price.

You also need to keep in mind the kind of YouTube influencer you are dealing with. Celebrity influencers may demand a higher payment compared to micro-influencers. Even so, don’t disregard non-celebrity micro-influencers. Niche (or micro) influencers have smaller audiences that are often more engaged. Niche audiences may offer higher conversion than the bigger audiences on celebrities’ channels depending on the circumstances of your campaign.

Negotiate on Perks and Deliverables

Price is not the only variable during negotiations with influencers. Be ready to offer other benefits, too. You can offer free products for the influencer to promote and to give to their audience as a giveaway.

Many influencers expect such perks, and in some circumstances the product may be accepted as payment or partial payment. However, most YouTubers will expect financial compensation in exchange for mentioning your product or delivering your promotional script.

Other factors to consider are:

The payment terms.

Amount of brand coverage in the sponsored video.

The amount of control you have in the script.

Content usage rights.

If suitable, offer a long-term partnership with the influencer. You may also negotiate on more flexible timelines for the campaigns.

Final Words

When negotiating with a YouTube influencer, remember not to stifle their creativity. Avoid placing too many restrictions on the campaign videos. Allowing your influencer to be themselves means their promotion of your product or service feels natural to their viewers—your potential customers.

Creative freedom may also work to your advantage during negotiations. Influencers prefer working with brands that appreciate their creativity and diversity.