SEO Trends Every Marketer Should Know

As an SEO company, you may wonder what trends you might see thriving in the upcoming years. Truthfully, the fields of public relations and marketing are quickly evolving.

While that truth does not seem to change anytime soon, SEO is among the most unclassifiable subgenres of marketing. Aligning with the algorithm can help companies improve their search page rankings. It is no secret that boosting SEO ranking is more critical to brands today than ever. Continue reading this piece to learn about the latest SEO trends that will likely prevail in the foreseeable future.

Voice Search Significantly Affects Search Queries

Voice search technology is improving and becoming increasingly popular thanks to innovations like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Ideally, an SEO should optimize their voice search marketing, paying close attention to the keywords.

Mobile Friendliness Will Drastically Influence Search Rankings

Recently, Google introduced mobile-first indexing in 2019, which makes the search engine resemble the mobile version of any particular website. This way, the mobile version has replaced the desktop version as the primary one.

Long-Form Content Improves SERPs

Various surveys reveal that long-form content, such as lengthier reads with over three thousand words, receive 3-5 times more traffic than shorter pieces. For that reason, marketers should shift their focus to long-form content. It can significantly improve their search engine rankings.

Featured Snippets Are Becoming More Prominent

You might be wrong if you think that generating long-term content is necessary for improving your Google rankings. You can use featured snippets to gain prominence. These short snippets offer an excellent way to climb search engine rankings.

Predictive Search Is Improving

Google Discover launched an entirely new type of search in 2017. Perhaps the best thing is that search in this AI-driven tool does not require a query. Here, things like user interest and algorithms rank the content.

Image Optimization Is The Game Changer

Image search has changed and evolved dramatically, with users using images for information, shopping, etc. It is high time for businesses to start optimizing their websites with images.

