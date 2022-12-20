MediaTek partners with Xiaomi to bring power, speed and efficiency with Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi recently unveiled its Xiaomi 12T Series smartphones in South Africa, its most recent flagship models. Xiaomi 12T was part of this, catching the eye of many Xiaomi fans and tech enthusiasts. Here’s a closer look at what this device has to offer.

Xiaomi 12T offers a silky smooth, lightning fast and efficient user experience, whether you’re capturing incredible photos and videos, watching movies or series, or scrolling through social media. This is due to the chipset that is powering it; MediaTek’s leading flagship chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra.

This is not the first co-operation between the two parties. In recent years, Xiaomi has sourced more and more chips from MediaTek, with this partnership leading to many innovative smartphones.

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra utilises an advanced 5 nanometre process technology that also boosts performance as well as efficiency to levels way above its predecessor. Looking at the data, when compared to MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, this chipset provides a 28% boost in CPU performance, a 30% boost in GPU performance, a 27% boost in CPU power efficiency, and a 30% boost in GPU power efficiency. As illustrated, MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra offers the perfect balance of performance and efficiency.

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra also features a mega cooling system, ensuring that optimal device performance is maintained while the device is kept cool. This cooling system includes a vapour chamber that’s 65% larger than the previous generation for dramatically improved cooling performance.

Other standout features and specs of the Xiaomi 12T include the following: A 108MP pro-grade camera along with ultra-wide and macro lenses, perfect for capturing all of your life’s mega moments; 120W HyperCharge that can power the device up to 100% in 19 minutes; and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery to alleviate your loadshedding worries.

Another highlight of Xiaomi 12T is the 120Hz CrystalRes AMOLED display for an immersive and detailed visual experience. With 1220p resolution and over 68 billion colours, it is perfectly designed to balance clarity, colour details and power efficiency. This display also comes with AdaptiveSync display, which helps maximise battery life by allowing the automatic adjustment of refresh rates based on content, and Adaptive True Display to ensure vivid colours and high contrast.

Xiaomi 12T is priced from R13,999 (recommended retail price) and is available from Xiaomi’s online and offline carrier and retail partners, as well as the official Xiaomi Store in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Staff writer