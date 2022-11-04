YahClick tackles connectivity and security challenges with new solutions at AfricaCom 2022

YahClick, the Data Solutions subsidiary of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, has announced its presence at AfricaCom 2022, the largest digital infrastructure event in Africa, where they will showcase their latest solutions tackling connectivity and security in the region. A part of Africa Tech Festival 2022, the country’s biggest technology event, AfricaCom 2022 will be held from 8th – 10th of November, under the theme of connecting the next billion people.

YahClick has been operational in Africa for the past 12 years, which has enabled the company to get an in-depth understanding of the markets they serve, the infrastructure requirements, as well as the challenges the continent faces. This learning, paired with YahClick’s customer focused approach, has resulted in the introduction of three new solutions that will be showcased at the event. These include the YahClick Backup Solution to ensure continued connectivity during power outages, YahClick Security Solution for the security conscious and YahClick Booster Solution for seamless connectivity, each of which are targeted to specific segment needs for both home and enterprise use.

To address interruptions in connectivity due to frequent power cuts, YahClick Backup was developed to ensure users are provided with backup Internet connectivity until service is properly restored on the primary network. A must-have for both business and home use, this solution tackles the unpredictable network downtime which negatively impacts business continuity and productivity.

The YahClick Booster also tackles the need for seamless connectivity by aggregating existing connections into one high-speed Internet connection. The solution essentially combines bandwidth and throughput from two separate YahClick Broadband links into one single connection, which can result in download speeds of up to 40 Mbps. This end-to-end solution will be sold as a bundle by service partners, with the YahClick Broadband solution and the required Peplink Balance hardware, installation, commissioning, and initial setup.

In addition to the need for uninterrupted and seamless connectivity, the region has also become increasingly conscious when it comes to security. As such, YahClick Security targets the fundamental requirements of security and safety in rural and remote areas, by bundling together cutting-edge security solutions with an optimized satellite package for high-speed internet alongside a cloud-managed security platform. The solution will enable customers to get real time security updates that help protect their business or home, regardless of their location.

Commenting on the showcase, Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Executive Office of YahClick said, “We live in a digital age today which makes strong, fast, and reliable connectivity a necessity for progression. Many of the rural and remote areas are often faced with the challenge of not having easily accessible or dependable Internet. This has widespread impact on the economy and leads to lost opportunities as it affects productivity and business confidence. As part of our commitment to the region, we strive to provide the African market with the right tools needed for overall development that are both affordable and scalable. This is what inspired the development of our new solutions as we continue to work towards connecting the next billion.”

YahClick will showcase its latest solutions as well as a live demonstration at the Yahsat stand located in Hall 3, E70.

Staff writer