TCL launches Google TV range into Zimbabwe for the first time

After launching in Johannesburg South Africa last month, global electronics brand TCL is ready to launch its greatness further into the African continent into Zimbabwe, and in partnership with WRS Switchgear.

Switchgear is a well-established distribution company within the Zimbabwean market set up in 2007, that has distributed general merchandise into the retail and wholesale channel. The company has recently been lucky enough to secure a partnership with TCL to distribute and manage its air conditioner and audio-visual product sales in the local market.

Globally, and according to OMDIA 2022, TCL is now the No.2 ranked LCD TV brand around the world and holds the top positions in many key markets. It also ranks as the No. 1 Android TV brand in the world and its smart TVs rank in the top five in more than 20 countries and regions by sales volume, growing by over 52% YoY in European, and over 38% in emerging markets respectively. It is also the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked LCD TV brand in the US and France respectively in terms of sales volumes for 2021.

Launching into the country with an impressive starting range of Google enabled TV’s, the company will be focusing on its P735, 4K HDR Google TV With Dolby Atmos; the C735 and the TCL P635 4K HDR Google TV With Dolby Audio. Also on offer is TCL’s entry level P615 model 4K Android TV with TCL AI built in.

The entire new line up comes equipped with an award-winning OS, allowing users to easily enjoy their favourite content (movies, shows, TV episodes, etc) all in one place, as well as the latest smart functions developed by TCL. With Google Assistant built-in, the TVs provide access to endless entertainment possibilities with the most advanced Smart TV system and easy access to favourite content with an integrated hands-free voice control system.

Gavin Clare, Managing director at Switchgear says: “We at Switchgear are very proud to partner with TCL in an exclusive relationship to distribute this growing global brand into the Zimbabwean market and are excited to roll out the product line-up at the TCL Zimbabwe launch.”

All TCL Google TV ranges are competitively priced thanks in particular to the investment in its own panel manufacturing facility which allows for the full integration of the TV manufacturing process, offering the end user remarkable value in high-end quality televisions. This investment allows for the complete vertical integration of the TV manufacturing process, offering the end user remarkable value to high-end quality televisions.

TCL’s PD Erasmus says: “We’re very excited to be bringing this global brand to the people of Zimbabwe, with more outlets being announced soon. “We’re very proud to have the full range featuring Google TV, Google Voice Search activated commands and Google Duo video conferencing.”

“Being one of only three brands globally that produce our own TV panels, has allowed us to build the capacity and expertise to be one of the leading players globally in the industry, a fact borne out by our sales, which exceeded 24 million units globally in 2021,” he says.

Staff writer.