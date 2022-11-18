xFusion Hosts South Africa Partner Summit to Create Industry Value and Enable a Better Future

On November 16, xFusion hosted the South African Partner Summit in Johannesburg under the theme of “Together for a Better Future,” bringing South African partners together for in-depth analysis and discussion on how to create new industry value. Around 90 representatives of leading partner organizations attended the event to explore the latest concepts and best practices for the digital economy, focusing on developing industrial digital intelligence.

In the speech, Anthony, President of xFusion MEA Region, said, “South Africa is an important market for xFusion, and we are committed to becoming a reliable partner in the country’s computing power industry. We are inspired by our discussions with leading partners at the Summit and look forward to working with these partners to boost high-speed and high-quality development of South Africa’s digital economy, create industry value, and share a win-win future.”

“Intel has worked with xFusion for more than 20 years. The company is dedicated to developing computing power infrastructure and services under the principle of ‘creating value and growing together under a shared belief.’ We have jointly increased resource investment in hardware, software, and solutions and developed a computing power ecosystem to create value for industry customers,” Nathan Reddy, Intel’s Technical Specialist, stated.

Pinnacle, xFusion’s partner in South Africa, shared the story and experience during the event. “xFusion contributes to bringing innovative value and optimal experience to customers by its constant investment in R&D,” said Fred Saayman, Brand Director at Pinnacle.

“xFusion has established a comprehensive support system to partner. We are confident to explore more market opportunities by a close partnership”, Donna Mostert, Business Unit Manager for Mustek, stated.

At the Summit, xFusion presented its overall business goals, product services, and channel strategies in South Africa. South Africa is one of the fastest-growing countries with competitive strength in Africa. It is also one of the BRICS countries with good resources and functional infrastructure. South Africa is unlocking huge market potential through digital transformation. As a result, the demand for computing power is rising, and high-quality intelligent development will be critical to the computing industry.

As a leading global computing power infrastructure and service provider, xFusion is fully committed to the market expansion strategy of “partners first.” The company will work with international customers and partners to create momentum and provide customers with integrated, diversified, and all-scenario intelligent computing products and solutions. The company will advance the global digital economy towards higher quality, stimulate the value creation of digital intelligence, and create infinite possibilities in the digital world with industry customers and partners.

About xFusion

xFusion is a leading global provider of computing power infrastructure and services. xFusion serves customers from 130 countries and regions, including 211 Fortune Global 500 companies and covering finance, telecom, Internet, transportation, energy, and other industries. For more information, visit https://www.xfusion.com/en