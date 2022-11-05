AJA.LA STUDIOS LTD Announces Voice Recognition Support for Additional African Languages

AJA.LA STUDIOS LTD (ajala) the premier provider of enterprise voice automation solutions for the African market announced voice recognition support for Ghanaian English and Nigerian English from November 2022.

ajala currently provides voice recognition and speech synthesis support for Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Kiswahili and Kinyarwanda, covering more than 200M speakers across Africa. Voice recognition enables businesses to build applications that translate speech to text.

Accounting for the broad variety of accents and code-switching between English and native languages, ajala’s voice recognition transcribes English as spoken in Nigeria and Ghana, whilst also capturing terms in native languages with increased accuracy.

ajala aims to provide broad support for African languages.

To arrange a demo or discuss your enterprise needs, send an email to hello@ajalastudios.com or contact us to book a demo.