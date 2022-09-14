Vipaso Announced as Diamond Sponsor for Digital Finance Africa 2022

VIPASO is a Vienna/Austria-based start-up company and aims for establishing “horizon” as a uniquely positioned mobile payment solution on the world market, based on unrivalled propositions and differentiation: Horizon is independent, end-to-end mobile payment, that replaces the physical components, such as a card and a terminal, using blue tooth technology.

We strive for being an infrastructure deliverer and -enabler to help our customers/license holders establishing a modern, state-of-the-art mobile payment infrastructure to widen their customer proposition, protect their business from entrants, establish new customer engagement and revenue streams, therefore fostering financial inclusion in and developing further of emerging economies.

Africa’s Financial Industry Gears up for Digital Finance Africa 2022

Digital Finance Africa 2022, the definitive annual event on technology leadership in the financial services industry returns on the 22nd of September 2022 as a brand-new hybrid concept.

Aspects of #DFA2022 include world-class content delivered by some of the biggest names in financial institutions, government, technology, local and international fintech founders, banking executives, IT veterans, technology leaders and investors, regulators, policymakers, politicians, academics, and media from around the world.

All coming together to learn, discuss, debate and network at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Uniting leaders from banks, financial institutions, fintech, and government, Digital Finance Africa 2022 is the premier platform to meet with, and learn from those who are successfully realizing the potential of financial technologies.

Now, more than ever, we must come together and share our stories and find answers to our questions.

