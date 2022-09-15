Open Access Data Centre Joins Digital Finance Africa 2022 as Gold Sponsor

Open Access Data Centres (OADC) – a WIOCC Group Company – has been established to transform the provision of data centre services for Africa.

The company is implementing a world-class, carrier-neutral, pan-African data centre footprint that will deliver an unparalleled client experience, offering expert assistance and support, partnership in tailoring bespoke solutions and leading-edge information systems to support client business decision-making.

The Definitive Fintech Event in Africa Returns

Digital Finance Africa 2022, the definitive annual event on technology leadership in the financial services industry returns on the 22nd of September 2022 as a brand-new hybrid concept.

Aspects of #DFA2022 include world-class content delivered by some of the biggest names in financial institutions, government, technology, local and international fintech founders, banking executives, IT veterans, technology leaders and investors, regulators, policymakers, politicians, academics, and media from around the world.

All coming together to learn, discuss, debate and network at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Uniting leaders from banks, financial institutions, fintech, and government, Digital Finance Africa 2022 is the premier platform to meet with, and learn from those who are successfully realizing the potential of financial technologies.

Now, more than ever, we must come together and share our stories and find answers to our questions.

[t] +27-12-012-5801

[e] events@itnewsafrica.com

By Staff Writer.