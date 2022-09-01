Sign Up Now: Edutech Project Wants to Train 1-Million Developers Across Africa

Today, the Power Learn Project (PLP) has launched the #1MillionDevs4Africa Program in South Africa in partnership with Adanian Labs SA and the ICRD Group’s Startup Business Campus. The project aims to train 1 million developers across Africa by 2027.

South Africa is the second country in Africa, after Kenya, to introduce the #1MillionDevs4Africa program, the PLP’s flagship programme.

Launched in 2022 in Kenya, PLP is a Pan-African impact organization that seeks to drive transformative change for the youth in Africa by empowering them with relevant technology capacity through the provision of quality, affordable and decentralized tech training.

The program will offer online junior software development training, consisting of curated programming languages as well as a soft skills component in employability, entrepreneurship, and their mental well-being with our health partner AfyaRekod in order to enable the learners to not only acquire entry-level smart technology jobs but to also be wholesome members of the community.

“Through support from partners, the course will be covered on full scholarships, so the learners’ only concern is to learn and absorb as much as they can, as they prepare to navigate the digital revolution with us,” says Mumbi Ndung’u, Chief, Growth & Operations Officer for Power Learn Project.

PLP says it aims to kickstart software careers with entry-level, fully funded training using free data access and a self-paced learning management over a period of 16 weeks.

PLP’s Training Course Offerings

The course ranges from programming languages such as Python and Dart Programming with Flutter to Blockchain 101, Databases, Data Science, and Entrepreneurial skills. The learners will then have opportunities for hands-on practical experience through a proof of work module.

Learners will earn a certificate upon successful completion of the course and join a community of young skilled Africans ready to take on the digital opportunities.

They will also be equipped with life skills such as financial literacy, Health and Well-being with our partner AfyaRekod, who will provide them access to their mental health data and support when in need among many more.

“Upon completion of the course, learners will have access to a number of opportunities and alternative educational pathways through the organization, ranging from internships and proof of work opportunities or venture studio and incubator connections if they want to explore entrepreneurship,” states Ndung’u.

In the pilot phase of the South African programme, PLP aims to train 1000 software developers in South Africa over a period of four months.

Over the next few months PLP says it is looking to launch four more pilot countries; Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda & Rwanda, with West and North Africa, envisioned for phase 2 of the programme.

The scholarship program is officially accepting applications as of 1st September 2022.

Edited by Luis Monzon

