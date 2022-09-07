iPhone 14 Launch Event: 3 Things to Expect & How to Watch

Tech titan Apple is expected to announce the highly anticipated iPhone 14 series of devices today at its annual September keynote event.

This year’s event is being marketed with the slogan “Far Out,” and will take place at the company’s California headquarters. The event seems to be going on a space constellation or starry night theme leading some to speculate that a new and improved night mode may be coming to iPhone cameras.

Scheduled to take place on the 7th of September 2022 at 10 AM PT, around 7 PM CAT, the event will be live-streamed on Apple’s website and social media channels. Interested users can check these out here and here.

While the newest iPhone series is definitely expected to feature as the event’s headlining star, Apple has so far been mum on the other devices it will be launching at the event.

Far Out! Here’s what to expect:

The iPhone 14

The iPhone 14’s launch will be a big one, in more ways than one. The non-Pro version of the 14 is rumoured to be large at 17 CMs meaning that it will have a bigger screen size for less money.

Slimmer devices than usual are also expected in the new 14 series and it seems Apple is getting rid of the notch around the front-facing camera system. Fans of the smartphone brand are also clamouring about a potential improvement of its rear/main camera system with the hope being a new device that can shoot video in 8K.

The device series’ charging system may also be heading for a major shakeup, with rumours aplenty of Apple getting rid of the iPhone’s Lightning USB port and replacing it with a MagSafe wireless charging system.

It is also possible that the new devices will launch without physical SIM card slots, as Apple embraces the eSIM-only design. This may be tricky in others markets where eSIMs aren’t as common, such as South Africa.

Price-wise, analysts, such as Ben Wood at market research firm CCS Insight, are expecting the company to nudge retail prices up with this next generation of iPhones.

New Apple Watches

New models of the company’s Apple Watches are likewise expected to be revealed at today’s event, including a higher-end offering.

iOS 16 Release Date

Rumours have also been circulating that Apple’s latest operating system iOS 16, will receive a release date during the event.

This updated OS is expected to allow users to personalise their lock screens (like Android devices can) and may feature a rehauled iMessage app.

