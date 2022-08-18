iPhone 14 Launch Date Revealed

Apple has reportedly selected 7 September 2022 for the launch date of the highly anticipated iPhone 14 line of smartphones.

Other products expected to launch alongside the iPhone 14 include multiple new Mac computers, affordable and high-end iPads and three new Apple Watch models.

Expected New Features Coming to iPhone 14



Speculations for new features coming to the iPhone include a revamped lock screen, with a new widget system that will display the weather, calenders, financial information such as stocks, and other data while the screen remains at a low brightness and frame rate, just like the Apple Watch.

Other features that will be on the iPhone 14 Pro include a much-improved front-facing camera, a new rear-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel sensor, thinner bezels, a faster A16 chip, and a redesigned notch with a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID and a hole punch for the camera.

New MacBooks

“The new M2 chip, part of the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro announced at WWDC and optimized with macOS Ventura, is also the core of several other products in the pipeline,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said about the expected Mac launches.

He adds that the M2 Macs might come in quicker succession than the M1 Macs did.

The New M2 Macs Expected to Launch Soon Include:



an M2 Mac mini.

an M2 Pro Mac mini.

M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro.

New iPads



Gurman also hinted at a new low-end iPad with an A14 chip and 5G. He added that the new iPad might have Stage Manager for users who want better multitasking capabilities.

“I expect Apple to release new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models with M2 chips later this year that work with Stage Manager. They’re code-named J617 and J620,” he said.

“That will let Apple say it has five different iPads that support the interface, versus three today (the current M1 iPad Pros and iPad Air).”

Another iPad with a bigger display – between 14 and 15 inches – might be released in the next coming year or two. Gurman says Stage Manager might make more sense on a device that is that size.

Compiled by Luis Monzon

