Cryptocurrency firm Luno Appoints New Country Manager for South Africa

Cryptocurrency investment company Luno has announced the appointment of Christo de Wit as its new South African country manager.

Luno says De Wit hails from South Africa but brings years of experience in global businesses, having served leadership roles at True Money, a fintech unicorn with more than 65,000 agents across six countries.

These roles included various marketing positions and leading True Money as country managing director in Myanmar.

De Wit joins Luno at a time when the firm has over 1000 staff. His immediate focus will be to build on the growth of Luno in South Africa by raising awareness about crypto as a long-term investment.

This goal has seen Luno launch a partnership with rugby icon Siya Kolisi, as well as sponsorships of the Sunshine Tour and Comic Con 2022.

“South Africa is a key market for Luno and Christo aims to maintain the momentum of customers being able to safely and easily buy and store their crypto on the country’s most trusted crypto platform,” Luno says via statement.

De Wit previously headed regional marketing in Asia for Rocket Internet’s Everjobs, which has since merged with Jumia.

With an honours degree in Information Science and a BA in Socio Informatics, De Wit moved into digital publications at Media 24. He also honed his marketing skills at Cape Town Tourism as a marketing manager.

