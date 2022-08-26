Oppo A77 Now Available in Kenya – Here’s the Price + Specs

Chinese mobile telecommunications company Oppo on Thursday released the Android 12-enabled OPPO A77 smartphone in the Kenyan market.

The manufacturer says that the A77 device is an affordable smartphone and represents a “generational leap” in the technology of the brand’s A-series of devices. The device is WI-FI enabled, comes with BlueTooth, a headphone jack and just about everything else needed when it comes to your basic smartphone, including a fingerprint scanner and face unlock technology.

Specifications:

Display

The Oppo A77 comes with a 6.56 inches IPS LCD screen, capable of 1612 x 720 resolution. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and its screen is protected with a Panda MN228 Cover Glass.

Camera

The device has a three-camera setup. In the rear rests a 50MP main camera and a 2MP mono camera. It has an 8MP selfie cam on the front with a 79-degree FOV.

Performance

The Oppo A77 ships with a MediaTek Helio G35 chip. Its GPU is an IMG GE8320 running at 680MHz and comes with 4GM of RAM with 128GB of storage space.

It does not have 5G connectivity.

Battery

The A77 has a 5000mAh battery, with 33W Flash Charge ability. Oppo says that the battery can be fully charged “in minutes.” It also comes with “AI night charge” that will reportedly protect your battery when the device is left to charge overnight.

Price and Availability

The Oppo A77 retails for $225.03 (Ksh26,999.00). It is now available in branded shops across Kenya and online through Jumia, Kilimall, Sky Garden Masoko.

By Luis Monzon

