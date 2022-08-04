MTN South Africa Apologises for Wide Ranging Data Outages

MTN South Africa has experienced outages in its mobile data networks in two of the country’s provinces, leaving customers without access to the carrier’s data.

Customers in parts of the Free State province and Western Cape Province in South Africa experienced these outages in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to an MTN spokesperson, the network downtime was due to “urgently planned repair work” but restorations are in progress.

The carrier says that restoration should be completed around 09:20, however, users on DownDetector are still reporting a heightened level of network outages as of 10:00 on Thursday morning. The outage spike was around 8:00.

“Our apologies to our customers in those areas who were affected. The work was urgently required to ensure we can maintain the high-quality performance our customers receive on our network”, MTN said, quoted by Media24.

