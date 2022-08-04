Capitec SA Experiences Outages on its Banking App

Capitec South Africa has apologised to its customers for any inconveniences caused by ongoing outage issues on its mobile banking app and other digital services. The bank says that IT technicians are currently “doing everything they can” to repair the problem.

According to the banking group, some customers are experiencing issues on the mobile app, internet banking services and USSD services, however ATMs and bank cards are working as intended.

DownDetector users began reporting outages in the early hours of Thursday morning, but the first major outage spike was recorded around 7 AM.

Capitec has been plagued occasional outages on its services in recent years, and customers have been very vocal about Thursday’s outage on social media.

Capitec has not announced why the service is experiencing connectivity problems but it seems to be a wide-ranging issue with “Capitec” trending on South Africa’s Twitter.

The bank is one of the largest in the country and its mobile banking app is incredibly popular, having reached the number 1 spot on both the South African Google Play and Apple app store charts in 2020.

