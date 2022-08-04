Capitec SA Experiences Outages on its Banking App

Capitec South Africa has apologised to its customers for any inconveniences caused by ongoing outage issues on its mobile banking app and other digital services. The bank says that IT technicians are currently “doing everything they can” to repair the problem.

According to the banking group, some customers are experiencing issues on the mobile app, internet banking services and USSD services, however ATMs and bank cards are working as intended.

We are aware that some of our clients are experiencing issues on our app, internet banking and USSD services. We want to assure you that we are on it and doing everything possible to resolve the issue. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. ATMs and cards are working. — Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) August 4, 2022

DownDetector users began reporting outages in the early hours of Thursday morning, but the first major outage spike was recorded around 7 AM.

Capitec has been plagued occasional outages on its services in recent years, and customers have been very vocal about Thursday’s outage on social media.

I think its time I go back to using Standard bank. Capitec is one of the worst banks I've ever experienced 🚮 — Nozi (@noziphomash) August 4, 2022

Capitec users rn: +1 Notification Capitec App is

experiencing

connectivity

issues pic.twitter.com/X9RSSG8QUm — ツ Ø ͏ Ʀ ͏ ł ™ ͏ ͏ ❼ (@Ori_RSA) August 4, 2022

Capitec bank is starting to be the pits, I understand that when a software update take place usually it affects the whole system. This bank doesn't even keep us posted about the unfortunate errors that might take place, they will let you embarrass yourself when you wanna buy. — Slaughter. (@BafanaSurprise) August 4, 2022

Am I the only one going through the most with the Capitec Banking App 😭 — SiR (@Khanyisa_MAD) August 4, 2022

Capitec App down, disgusting! They don't even send an SMS to notify us. — Howzit (@Howzit_Cassio) August 4, 2022

Bruh I need to make an urgent payment Mobile banking is also not working — Lelo (@Lelo_Mamiya) August 4, 2022

We waiting ko garage wena Capitec , I've never been this embarrassed 😳 — Mukhethwa Milly (@millychild7) August 4, 2022

Capitec has not announced why the service is experiencing connectivity problems but it seems to be a wide-ranging issue with “Capitec” trending on South Africa’s Twitter.

The bank is one of the largest in the country and its mobile banking app is incredibly popular, having reached the number 1 spot on both the South African Google Play and Apple app store charts in 2020.

By Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter