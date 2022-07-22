Twitter Rolls Out More Features for Spaces

Twitter, the giant social media platform, announced that Spaces will now allow users to share clips, a feature it has been testing since March 2022.

According to The Verge, anyone who is in a Space will be able to make a clip that expires after 30 days. This includes both iOS and Android users. This new feature will make it possible for bits and pieces of a Space to be shared on the TL without the obligation to listen to the entire space.

When the company started the test, the feature was only available to hosts who used iOS but now it is available to everyone who uses Spaces.

Rivals who have recently added a similar feature include YouTube. Users of the platform can now clip certain parts of the video content on the platform to share them.

This new feature will make it easy for users to see trending spaces, too. Twitter has been adding a lot of features since it introduced Spaces in November 2020. Spaces are now available even on the web to listen to, and the giant tech company says that it is working to improve functionality there too so that people get the same experience as on iOS and Android.

By Zintle Nkohla

