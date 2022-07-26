The Zero Trust Security Framework Explained: What it Means to Your Organization

The Zero Trust security framework protects the modern-day digital infrastructure of an organization. It is rooted in the principle of “never trust, always verify”. Zero Trust requires all users within and outside the organization to be authenticated and verified before access is granted to any application or data owned by the organization. It secures the network and combats present-day challenges such as remote work, cloud adoption, and cybersecurity threats.

Implemented by verifying the user’s identity continuously, the Zero Trust security framework requires that all access requests be properly vetted by utilizing multi-factor authentication before access is provided to the privileged data.

Every organization must thoroughly monitor its IT infrastructure, eliminate implicit trust, and continuously validate every stage of privileged access. Zero Trust uses strong authentication methods and promotes “least access” policies. Whereas, the traditional security framework operates on the notion that every identity within an organization must be implicitly trusted.

In today’s digital era, the increase in the number of security breaches has made protecting the network more complex. Some of the advantages of incorporating the Zero Trust model in organizations are:

Improved visibility across the IT infrastructure

Accurate information about privileged access can help an organization plan its IT security. With Zero Trust, there is complete visibility into who has access to what. This helps to track unusual behaviors, detect, and mitigate data breaches easily.

Simplifies IT management

With privileged access management, the system can evaluate the risk level of the data or application, and allocate the user access accordingly. This can help your security team manage IT security better.

Improved data protection

Limiting the duration and the access level of the user by evaluating the risk factor of the application or data can help prevent and mitigate data breaches.

ManageEngine‘s comprehensive suite of IT management solutions, including IT service management, operations management, Active Directory management, IT security, analytics, and endpoint management, complement the Zero Trust framework. Enhance your IT security by adopting the Zero Trust security framework with ManageEngine.

By Staff Writer.