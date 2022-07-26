Oracle Cloud Products Come to Africa Data Centre Facilities Across the Continent

Liquid Cloud, the cloud computing arm of pan-African Cassava Technologies, has announced today that it will now offer its customers connectivity to Oracle Cloud products through the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect.

This new cross-organisation connectivity will come to South Africa within the Oracle Cloud Johannesburg Region, to other organisations using FastConnect via Liquid CloudConnect as a service, and it will also be available at existing Africa Data Centre (ADC) facilities across the continent for Liquid Cloud customers.

The collaboration with Oracle will allow Liquid Cloud, as a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), and its customers to access Oracle Cloud through FastConnect using Liquid’s extensive fibre network.

According to Liquid Intelligent Tech, “This service will connect an organisation’s on-prem applications and their Oracle Cloud Fusion Applications, providing an enhanced user experience.”

“Businesses in Africa have been digitally transforming their operations, and their expectations include a seamless experience irrespective of where applications and infrastructure operates. With Oracle FastConnect, Liquid will help its customers achieve simplicity, enterprise-class security and seamless operations, be it on-prem or co-located through the ADC facilities across the continent,” says David Behr, CEO of Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security.

“We understand that in ever-changing and competitive markets, our clients need to be ahead of the game and have access to world-class products.”

Oracle Cloud is a next-generation cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain.

Oracle Cloud is also the only cloud built to run Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s so-called first and only self-driving database.

Liquid Cloud’s global client base will now be able to harness the power of Oracle Cloud locally, which will aid in providing their operations with higher-bandwidth options and offering more stable and consistent networking experiences than internet-based connections.

