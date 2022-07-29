Sponsored: 6 Essential Pieces of Jewelry Every Elegant Woman Needs

Jewelry can be intimidating, especially if you’re new to fashion. Elegant women know the importance of accessories, from shoes to handbags to jewelry.

A beautiful necklace or bracelet can tie an outfit together and leave an impression on others, so it’s important to make sure you have the right pieces in your collection, or rather, on your body!

If you’re looking to add some elegant bling to your wardrobe without breaking the bank, here are six essential pieces of jewelry every elegant woman needs in her collection:

Statement Rings

Statement rings are always in style, and there’s no better time to buy one than during a sale. It’s a bold look that says, I’m polished, and I know it, but statement rings aren’t for everyone. If you have thin fingers, your bling could end up looking clunky—it may be best to save statement pieces for your neck instead.

A Pair Of Hoop Earrings

A hoop earring is classic and fashionable. It goes with any clothing, so it is a good choice if you are starting to build your jewelry collection. Plus, hoops help elongate your face because they draw attention to your eyes rather than other features. No matter what occasion you’re attending, hoops will always have an elegant place in your jewelry box.

A Bold Cuff Bracelet

Cuff bracelets are a huge jewelry trend right now, and it’s easy to see why. In just one piece, they can be both bold and elegant. With so many different materials to choose from—from metal to leather—you’re sure to find a cuff bracelet that perfectly suits your style.

Go for an understated look with a basic metal cuff, or pick up something with more detail. Either way, you’ll love how beautiful it looks on your wrist!

Moissanite Rings And Jewelry

Moissanite rings and jewelry are beautiful, durable, and affordable. There’s also a large variety to choose from. The brilliance that Moissanite is known for makes it perfect for elegant engagement ring settings and other fine jewelry pieces. It’s easy to see why Moissanite has become so popular recently.

It’s no wonder why more people than ever before are choosing Moissanite jewelry over traditional diamonds!

A Pearl Necklace

Pearls are not just a girl’s best friend; they’re also one of our favorite go-to jewelry pieces. As an elegant accessory that works great with any outfit and for any occasion, pearls will never go out of style. Choose a strand that flatters your face shape; if you have a round face, look for a longer string so you don’t draw attention.

Diamond Stud Earrings

Diamond stud earrings come in various shapes and sizes, making them a simple but elegant choice for ear adornment. Choosing the right size for your ears will keep you from looking ostentatious or ridiculous.

An easy way to pick out studs is to measure up from your earlobe until you reach a length you like; any longer, and they’ll look heavy; any shorter, and they’ll disappear on your ears entirely.

