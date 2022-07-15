The UN, Oracle, SA Govt. & Others Converge at the Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit 2022

A total of 15 worldwide experts have so far been confirmed to speak at this year’s Public Sector Cybersecurity Summit on 2nd and 3rd August 2022.

Attendees who sign up for this exclusive event will be able to hear from these leaders and gain vital information and confidence when taking their next steps in their cybersecurity journeys.

If your public organisation is digitally connected then you cannot afford to miss #PubliSec2022.

The 15 Confirmed Expert Speakers Include:

Godfrey Kyama , Digitalization Consultant, United Nations.

, Digitalization Consultant, Irene Moetsana-Moeng , Deputy Exec. Director, Public Sector Agency & Chair. Cybersecurity Response Committee, South Africa .

, Deputy Exec. Director, . Loice Ngulube , CIO at POSB Zimbabwe .

, CIO at . Craig Nel , MEA Business Development Leader, Digital Assistants & Security at Oracle .

, MEA Business Development Leader, Digital Assistants & Security at . Prof. SH (Basie) von Solms , Director of the Centre for Cybersecurity, University of Johannesburg .

, Director of the Centre for Cybersecurity, . Bruce W. Watson , Full Professor, Centre For Ai Research (Cair), School For Data-Science and Computational Thinking – Stellenbosch University.

, Full Professor, Centre For Ai Research (Cair), School For Data-Science and Computational Thinking – Molehe Wesi , CEO: .ZA Domain Authority .

, CEO: . Patrick Devine , Data Security Specialist for Solid8 Technologies .

, Data Security Specialist for . Preeta Bhagattjee , Director of Tech, Media & Telecoms at CDH .

, Director of Tech, Media & Telecoms at . Abe Wakama , CEO, IT News Africa .

, CEO, . Vitalis Nkwenti , Bespoke Cybersecurity and Assurance Executive and Trainer .

, Bespoke . Adv. Lufuno T. Khorommbi , Deputy Chairperson of the Critical Infrastructure Council & Data Privacy and Cybersecurity, Orizur Consulting Enterprise.

, Deputy Chairperson of the Joey Jansen van Vuuren , Manager: Cybersecurity Centre of Innovation Research , Group Leader: Cyber Defence Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

, Manager: , Group Leader: Cyber Defence Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. Ahmore Burger-Smidt , Director, Werksmans Advisory Services .

, Director, . Abdul Baba, CTO: Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

This world-class event will allow you to learn from local and international case studies and hear from public sector security experts, enabling you to bolster cyber security within your public organisation, all from the comfort of your home or office.

Don’t miss out – Register now for #PubliSec2022 and prepare your public organisation before the attack comes. Because once your systems are compromised, it will already be too late.

To learn more, click here.

