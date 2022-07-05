Solid8 Technologies Announced as Gold Sponsor for #PubliSec2022

Solid8 Technologies is a value-adding distributor bringing the best of global Cyber Security software vendors that solve important security challenges and increase cyber resilience across domains of data security, identity governance, network security, and threat intelligence.

Join Solid8 at #PublicSec2022 on the 27 – 28 July 2022 and find out how to bolster your organization’s cyber-resilience now.

Remember, when it comes to cyber-attacks it’s not a matter of “If”, but “When”

Over the past few years, cyber incidents, such as the recent ransomware attacks on the City of Johannesburg, Transnet, and the Department of Justice in South Africa, have demonstrated that public sector organisations and State-Owned Enterprises remain key targets for hackers and cybercriminals.

This is why IT News Africa has launched the Public Sector Security Summit 2022 (#PubliSec2022) to inform you about cyber-resilience, drawing from local and international case studies and bringing you advice from public sector security experts, enabling you to bolster cyber security within your organisation.

Topics will outline emerging threats against the public sector, global cybersecurity and data protection best practices, and how to mitigate risks.

You will also have the opportunity to network virtually with best-in-class solution providers and senior colleagues from across the SADC region, sharing challenges and strategies to improve your organisation’s approach toward cybersecurity resilience.

To find out more about #PublicSec2022, click here.

By Staff Writer.