Kenya Prepares to Migrate from IPv4 to IPv6 in 2023

The Communications Authority of Kenya announced that the country it is preparing to move from Internet Protocol Version 4 (IPv4) to Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) in 2023.

Internet Protocol (IP) is a set of rules for addressing and routing data so that it can travel across networks and arrive at the correct destination. On the other hand, the v stands for an IP version — in simple terms — the internet version.

IPv4, which was released in 1983, is still the most popular version of IP that is used in most countries even to date. However, IPv6 is the better, considering the fact that it has a 128-bit address length and is much more complex and efficient than IPv4 which has a 32-bit address length.

According to Techweez, the CA says that should Kenya delay in full adoption of IPv6 serious technological challenges may befall the country’s ICT sector, including lack of internet access, and lag in tech advances.

As much as IPv4 accommodates 4.3 billion IP addresses, it is simply not enough because there are too many devices out there, especially now that the adoption of IoT technology is on the rise. Migrating to IPv6 is key.

Only devices with IPv6 capability will be type-approved for use in Kenya as of July 2023, Techweez reported.

The CA will run a public awareness campaign that will educate consumers about the need to acquire IPv6-compliant devices starting in September 2022. This will be done through all sorts of mediums including online platforms, pamphlets, radios, televisions, and outreach programs.

The CA says it will also organise physical training, where trainees from the service providers will be taken through hands-on training on IPv6 migration and related technologies by Authority sourced experts.

